Analyzing Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) & Debenhams (OTCMKTS:DBHSY)

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating) and Debenhams (OTCMKTS:DBHSY – Get Rating) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get Orkla ASA alerts:

Orkla ASA has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Debenhams has a beta of -0.62, meaning that its share price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Orkla ASA and Debenhams’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orkla ASA 9.08% 13.26% 7.25% Debenhams N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Orkla ASA and Debenhams, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orkla ASA 1 2 2 0 2.20 Debenhams 0 0 0 0 N/A

Orkla ASA currently has a consensus price target of $77.50, suggesting a potential upside of 937.48%. Given Orkla ASA’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Orkla ASA is more favorable than Debenhams.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Orkla ASA and Debenhams’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orkla ASA $5.87 billion 1.27 $559.65 million $0.54 13.83 Debenhams $3.07 billion 0.00 -$621.24 million ($2.02) 0.00

Orkla ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Debenhams. Debenhams is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orkla ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Orkla ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Debenhams pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 200.0%. Orkla ASA pays out 40.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Debenhams pays out -1.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Debenhams is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Orkla ASA beats Debenhams on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orkla ASA (Get Rating)

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors. It also provides confectionery, biscuit, and snack products; and develops crispbread products, as well as energy snack meals. In addition, the company offers personal care and cleaning products; dietary supplement, sport nutrition, and weight control products; wound care products and first aid equipment; painting tools; basic garments; and professional cleaning products. Further, it operates Gymgrossisten and Bodystore e-commerce portals for health and sports nutrition products; and restaurants. Additionally, the company supplies margarine and butter blends, bread and cake improvers and mixes, yeast, marzipan, and ice cream ingredients; produces and supplies hydro power to the Nordic power market; and develops and sells real estate properties. It offers its food products under the Grandiosa, TORO, Stabburet, Felix, Paulúns, Abba, Kalles, Beauvais, Den Gamle Fabrik, Spilva, Vitana, MTR, and Eastern brands; confectionery and snacks under the KiMs, Nidar, Stratos, Göteborgs Kex, Sætre, OLW, Panda, Laima, Selga, Taffel, Adazu, and Kalev brands; health and sports nutrition under Zalo, Jif, Bliw, Grumme, Blenda, Define, Möller's, Collett, Nutrilett, Maxim, Norgesplaster, and Salvequick brands; and food ingredients under Odense, Mors Hjemmebakte, KronJäst, Bakkedal and NATURLI' brands. It has operations in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, the Baltics, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About Debenhams (Get Rating)

Debenhams plc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises a range of department stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Denmark, and internationally. It provides women's wear, men's wear, kids wear, and lingerie, as well as beauty, home, furniture, gift and toy, electrical, Christmas, and others products. The company's brands primarily include The Collection, Mantaray, Maine New England, and Red Herring. It is also involved in online retailing business; and the operation of in-store cafes and restaurants. The company owns and operates 240 department stores in approximately 90 countries. Debenhams plc was founded in 1778 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Orkla ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orkla ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.