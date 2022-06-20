Analyzing Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) and Baosheng Media Group (NASDAQ:BAOS)

Baosheng Media Group (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Rating) and Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Baosheng Media Group has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rimini Street has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Baosheng Media Group and Rimini Street, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baosheng Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Rimini Street 0 1 2 0 2.67

Rimini Street has a consensus target price of $8.83, suggesting a potential upside of 56.34%. Given Rimini Street’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rimini Street is more favorable than Baosheng Media Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.1% of Baosheng Media Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.5% of Rimini Street shares are held by institutional investors. 48.4% of Rimini Street shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Baosheng Media Group and Rimini Street’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baosheng Media Group N/A N/A N/A Rimini Street 18.27% -72.75% 26.37%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Baosheng Media Group and Rimini Street’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baosheng Media Group $3.91 million 2.64 -$6.75 million N/A N/A Rimini Street $374.43 million 1.31 $75.22 million $0.66 8.56

Rimini Street has higher revenue and earnings than Baosheng Media Group.

Summary

Rimini Street beats Baosheng Media Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Baosheng Media Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. The company connects advertisers and online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process. It also serves media businesses in various ways, including identifying advertisers to buy their ad inventory; facilitating payment arrangements with advertisers; assisting advertisers in handling ad deployment logistics with media; and engaging in other marketing and promotion activities aimed at educating and inducing advertisers to use online advertising. The company's advertising services comprise search engine marketing (SEM) services, such as the deployment of ranked search ads and other display search ads offered by search engine operators; and non-SEM services consisting of social media marketing, in-feed advertising, and mobile app advertising through deploying ads on media, such as social media platforms, short-video platforms, news portals, and mobile apps. Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Rimini Street Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific. Rimini Street, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

