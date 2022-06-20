Andrew Baxter Buys 100,000 Shares of BirdDog Technology Limited (ASX:BDT) Stock

BirdDog Technology Limited (ASX:BDT – Get Rating) insider Andrew Baxter bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,000.00 ($11,805.56).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

Get BirdDog Technology alerts:

About BirdDog Technology (Get Rating)

Birddog Technology Limited operates as a video technology company that develops and manufactures high quality hardware and software solutions worldwide. It provides PF120, an NDI box camera; pan-tilt-zoom cameras; encoders and decoders; audio visual products, controllers, and other accessories; Network Device Interface embedded smart display modules; software; keyboards; and chips and boards.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BirdDog Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BirdDog Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.