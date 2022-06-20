Andrew Baxter Buys 100,000 Shares of BirdDog Technology Limited (ASX:BDT) Stock

BirdDog Technology Limited (ASX:BDT – Get Rating) insider Andrew Baxter bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,000.00 ($11,805.56).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 4.29.
About BirdDog Technology (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for BirdDog Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BirdDog Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.