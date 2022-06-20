Andrew Stobart Acquires 2,500 Shares of Korvest Ltd (ASX:KOV) Stock

Korvest Ltd (ASX:KOV – Get Rating) insider Andrew Stobart purchased 2,500 shares of Korvest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$7.00 ($4.86) per share, with a total value of A$17,495.00 ($12,149.31).

The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30.

Get Korvest alerts:

Korvest Company Profile (Get Rating)

Korvest Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in hot dip galvanizing, sheet metal fabrication, manufacture of cable and pipe support systems and fittings, and design and assembly of access systems for large mobile equipment in Australia. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Production.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Korvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.