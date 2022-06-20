Andy Harrison Buys 40,199 Shares of SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Stock

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) insider Andy Harrison purchased 40,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 988 ($11.99) per share, for a total transaction of £397,166.12 ($482,056.22).

Shares of SGRO opened at GBX 987.20 ($11.98) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,171.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,271.97. The stock has a market cap of £11.93 billion and a PE ratio of 2.92. SEGRO Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 950.80 ($11.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,508 ($18.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SGRO shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.17) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,545 ($18.75) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($18.93) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,401.50 ($17.01).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

