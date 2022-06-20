Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.62

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.62, with a volume of 6025 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

The stock has a market cap of C$32.16 million and a PE ratio of -1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 16.53 and a current ratio of 17.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.71.

Get Antibe Therapeutics alerts:

About Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.