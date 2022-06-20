Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $650.00

Shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 650 ($7.89) and last traded at GBX 890 ($10.80), with a volume of 2134 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 880 ($10.68).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 950.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 912.01. The company has a market cap of £133.70 million and a PE ratio of 19.47.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were issued a GBX 22 ($0.27) dividend. This is an increase from Arbuthnot Banking Group’s previous dividend of $16.00. This represents a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Arbuthnot Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

About Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB)

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

