Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To End on June 27th (NASDAQ:AOGOU)

Arogo Capital Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:AOGOU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, June 27th. Arogo Capital Acquisition had issued 9,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 27th. The total size of the offering was $90,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Arogo Capital Acquisition stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03. Arogo Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.18.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000.

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on electric vehicles technology, smart mobility or sustainable transportation, and related businesses.

