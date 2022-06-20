Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Given a $195.00 Price Target by Evercore ISI Analysts

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) received a $195.00 price target from equities research analysts at Evercore ISI in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AJG. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.11.

AJG stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $149.71. 74,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,047. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.55. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.50 and a 12 month high of $187.02.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $804,690.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,846,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,338,274,000 after acquiring an additional 532,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,793,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,619,000 after buying an additional 311,107 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 44.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,346,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,457,269,000 after buying an additional 2,555,055 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,120,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,377,862,000 after buying an additional 43,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $1,172,681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

