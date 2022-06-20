Ascendiant Capital Markets Analysts Give Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) a $202.00 Price Target

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) has been given a $202.00 target price by analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 101.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $226.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $218.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $206.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.44.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded up $4.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.37. 147,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,389,332. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.53, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $95.65 and a twelve month high of $217.72.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.59) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.29, for a total value of $3,965,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 262,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,974,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,749.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,376 shares of company stock valued at $6,741,869. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.