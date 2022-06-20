Ascendiant Capital Markets Reiterates $160.00 Price Target for Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) has been assigned a $160.00 price target by research analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 24.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on EA. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $169.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.75.

Shares of EA stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $128.54. The stock had a trading volume of 120,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,238. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $147.76. The firm has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.57, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.07.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.85, for a total transaction of $101,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock worth $6,968,072 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,407,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 36.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 452.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 91,500 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $13,016,000 after purchasing an additional 74,950 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 86.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 1.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 230,895 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

