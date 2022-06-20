Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) – B. Riley boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ashford in a report issued on Wednesday, June 15th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Ashford’s current full-year earnings is $3.01 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ashford’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ashford in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

NYSEAMERICAN AINC opened at $13.92 on Monday. Ashford has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.47.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.71. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 8.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AINC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ashford by 5.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ashford by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 37,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 12,555 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ashford by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ashford by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. 12.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

