Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3,462.00

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,462 ($42.02) and last traded at GBX 3,462 ($42.02), with a volume of 71928 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,513 ($42.64).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,136 ($50.20) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ashtead Group to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 4,950 ($60.08) to GBX 4,625 ($56.14) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,500 ($78.89) to GBX 6,100 ($74.04) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,650 ($80.71) to GBX 5,940 ($72.10) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,393.88 ($65.47).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,106.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,918.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.54.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.29%.

About Ashtead Group (LON:AHT)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

