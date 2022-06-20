Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 6,100 ($74.04) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 78.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,650 ($80.71) to GBX 5,940 ($72.10) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,050 ($61.29) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,136 ($50.20) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ashtead Group to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 4,950 ($60.08) to GBX 4,625 ($56.14) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,393.88 ($65.47).

LON AHT traded down GBX 103 ($1.25) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 3,410 ($41.39). 332,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,313. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,106.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,918.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3,392 ($41.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,572 ($79.77). The company has a market capitalization of £15.10 billion and a PE ratio of 16.02.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

