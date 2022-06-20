ASOS (LON:ASC) PT Set at GBX 1,300 by The Goldman Sachs Group

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 1,300 ($15.78) price objective by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ASC. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,850 ($34.59) price objective on ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,700 ($20.63) price objective on ASOS in a research note on Friday. Liberum Capital reduced their price objective on ASOS from GBX 2,300 ($27.92) to GBX 1,700 ($20.63) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,440 ($29.62) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($40.05) to GBX 2,900 ($35.20) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,653.93 ($32.21).

LON ASC opened at GBX 883.50 ($10.72) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,389.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,814.86. ASOS has a one year low of GBX 775 ($9.41) and a one year high of GBX 5,242.75 ($63.63). The stock has a market capitalization of £882.97 million and a P/E ratio of 26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

In other ASOS news, insider Jørgen Lindemann purchased 57,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 854 ($10.37) per share, for a total transaction of £490,127.68 ($594,887.34).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

