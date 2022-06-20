ASOS (LON:ASC) PT Set at GBX 1,450 by Credit Suisse Group

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) received a GBX 1,450 ($17.60) target price from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 66.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ASC. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,900 ($35.20) price target on ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Liberum Capital dropped their price target on ASOS from GBX 2,300 ($27.92) to GBX 1,700 ($20.63) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on ASOS from GBX 4,100 ($49.76) to GBX 2,500 ($30.34) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 1,615 ($19.60) target price on ASOS in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,515.36 ($30.53).

Shares of ASC stock traded down GBX 14 ($0.17) on Monday, reaching GBX 869.50 ($10.55). The stock had a trading volume of 837,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,381. The stock has a market cap of £868.98 million and a P/E ratio of 26.19. ASOS has a 1 year low of GBX 775 ($9.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,242.75 ($63.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,389.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,811.44.

In other ASOS news, insider Jørgen Lindemann purchased 57,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 854 ($10.37) per share, with a total value of £490,127.68 ($594,887.34).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

