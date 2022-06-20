Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$2.40–$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$1.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.00 million-$200.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $154.83 million.

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $14.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.89. Aspen Aerogels has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $65.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.12). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 38.80% and a negative net margin of 38.15%. The firm had revenue of $38.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

ASPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on Aspen Aerogels to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.82.

In related news, Director Robert M. Gervis purchased 135,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,500,014.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Koch Industries Inc purchased 1,791,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $49,996,409.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 457.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

