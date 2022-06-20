Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 79.83 ($0.97).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.03) price target on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($0.97) price target on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($0.97) target price on shares of Assura in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 79 ($0.96) price target on shares of Assura in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

In other news, insider Jayne Cottam bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of £497 ($603.23). Insiders purchased a total of 1,138 shares of company stock worth $79,658 in the last quarter.

LON AGR opened at GBX 67.95 ($0.82) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 67.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.64. Assura has a twelve month low of GBX 59.28 ($0.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 80.60 ($0.98). The stock has a market cap of £2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a GBX 0.78 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.74. This represents a yield of 1.14%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.53%.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

