Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.31

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 63002 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.03, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of C$37.60 million and a P/E ratio of 3.84.

Atico Mining (CVE:ATY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$26.15 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atico Mining Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

