Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $626.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Auto Trader Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 720 ($8.74) to GBX 660 ($8.01) in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 800 ($9.71) to GBX 720 ($8.74) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 514 ($6.24) to GBX 498 ($6.04) in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Shares of ATDRY opened at $1.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $2.57.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.