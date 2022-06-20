Ava Risk Group Limited (ASX:AVA) Insider Purchases A$99,676.79 in Stock

Ava Risk Group Limited (ASX:AVA – Get Rating) insider David Cronin purchased 596,867 shares of Ava Risk Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.17 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$99,676.79 ($69,219.99).

The company has a quick ratio of 13.11, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ava Risk Group Limited provides risk management services and technologies worldwide. It operates through Perimeter Security, Access Control Solutions, and International Valuable Logistics segments. The company manufactures and sells fiber optic intrusion detection and location systems that are used to detect and locate perimeter intrusion; and for data network tapping and tampering, and oil and gas pipeline third party interference detection, as well as other applications, including health, safety, and traffic monitoring.

