Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $172.89.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $87.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.67. Axon Enterprise has a 52-week low of $82.49 and a 52-week high of $209.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.48 and a beta of 0.56.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $256.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $683,262.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 360,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,823,882.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $324,808.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,708.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

