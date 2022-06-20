AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Given a $20.00 Price Target by Stephens Analysts

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) received a $20.00 target price from equities researchers at Stephens in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on AZEK from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on AZEK from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AZEK from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on AZEK from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Shares of AZEK traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.77. The stock had a trading volume of 297,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.10. AZEK has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $46.56.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $396.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AZEK will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,813,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,479,000 after buying an additional 300,895 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AZEK by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,864,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,031,000 after purchasing an additional 98,704 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in AZEK by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,930,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,425 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at $170,251,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,300,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,611,000 after acquiring an additional 379,041 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

