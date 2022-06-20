B. Riley Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Green Brick Partners in a report released on Thursday, June 16th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.26. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Green Brick Partners’ current full-year earnings is $4.99 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

GRBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Brick Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock opened at $17.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Green Brick Partners has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.43. The firm has a market cap of $854.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $393.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.82 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 27.96% and a net margin of 14.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 252,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 169,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 38.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 142,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 39,338 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 86.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 59.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 18,337 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

