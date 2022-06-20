Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $131.60

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 131.60 ($1.60) and last traded at GBX 134.17 ($1.63), with a volume of 193312 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 133.80 ($1.62).
The stock has a market cap of £421.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36. The company has a current ratio of 11.24, a quick ratio of 11.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 147.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 173.98.
About Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS)
