Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.86.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Bally’s from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.
Shares of BALY opened at $18.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.15 and a beta of 2.00. Bally’s has a 12 month low of $17.97 and a 12 month high of $55.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Bally’s by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bally’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Bally’s by 1,300.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Bally’s by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Bally’s by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bally’s Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.
