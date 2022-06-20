Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.40.

BKRIY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Bank of Ireland Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. AlphaValue cut Bank of Ireland Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bank of Ireland Group from €5.80 ($6.04) to €6.00 ($6.25) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of Ireland Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of BKRIY stock opened at $6.71 on Monday. Bank of Ireland Group has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $7.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average is $6.42.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

