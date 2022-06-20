Barclays Analysts Give ASOS (LON:ASC) a GBX 1,075 Price Target

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 1,075 ($13.05) price objective by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ASC. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,450 ($17.60) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a GBX 1,700 ($20.63) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,850 ($46.73) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,100 ($49.76) to GBX 2,500 ($30.34) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,300 ($15.78) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,515.36 ($30.53).

Get ASOS alerts:

Shares of ASC stock traded down GBX 14 ($0.17) on Monday, hitting GBX 869.50 ($10.55). The stock had a trading volume of 837,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,381. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,389.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,811.44. The stock has a market cap of £868.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52. ASOS has a 12-month low of GBX 775 ($9.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,242.75 ($63.63).

In other ASOS news, insider Jørgen Lindemann bought 57,392 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 854 ($10.37) per share, for a total transaction of £490,127.68 ($594,887.34).

About ASOS (Get Rating)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.