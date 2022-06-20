Barclays Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €70.00 Price Target

Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) received a €70.00 ($72.92) target price from equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.87% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC set a €56.00 ($58.33) target price on Danone in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($62.50) price target on Danone in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €56.00 ($58.33) price target on Danone in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($51.04) price target on Danone in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €56.00 ($58.33) price target on Danone in a research note on Friday.

Shares of EPA:BN traded up €1.63 ($1.70) during trading on Monday, hitting €51.90 ($54.06). The stock had a trading volume of 4,770,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. Danone has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($64.45) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($75.14). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €54.62 and its 200 day moving average is €54.19.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

