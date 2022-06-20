Barclays Cuts ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Price Target to GBX 1,075

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,615 ($19.60) to GBX 1,075 ($13.05) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ASOMY. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ASOS from GBX 2,300 ($27.92) to GBX 1,400 ($16.99) in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ASOS from GBX 3,700 ($44.91) to GBX 2,850 ($34.59) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ASOS from GBX 3,200 ($38.84) to GBX 2,000 ($24.27) in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($40.05) to GBX 2,900 ($35.20) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on ASOS from GBX 3,850 ($46.73) to GBX 2,900 ($35.20) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,666.50.

Get ASOS alerts:

Shares of ASOS stock opened at $10.72 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average of $23.83. ASOS has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $72.16.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.