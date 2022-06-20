Barclays Raises Whitbread (LON:WTB) Price Target to GBX 4,000

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2022

Whitbread (LON:WTBGet Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 2,561 ($31.08) to GBX 4,000 ($48.55) in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($46.12) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,795.71 ($46.07).

Shares of WTB opened at GBX 2,624 ($31.85) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.95, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Whitbread has a 1-year low of GBX 2,384 ($28.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,649.99 ($44.30). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,729.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,860.54.

In other news, insider Fumbi Chima acquired 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,643 ($32.08) per share, with a total value of £20,853.27 ($25,310.44). Also, insider Frank Fiskers bought 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,642 ($32.07) per share, with a total value of £46,235 ($56,117.25).

Whitbread Company Profile (Get Rating)

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Whitbread (LON:WTB)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.