Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $457.60

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 457.60 ($5.55) and last traded at GBX 459.80 ($5.58), with a volume of 303182 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 471.90 ($5.73).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 862 ($10.46) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($8.37) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 710 ($8.62) to GBX 650 ($7.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 810 ($9.83) to GBX 790 ($9.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barratt Developments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 755.33 ($9.17).

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.70 billion and a PE ratio of 7.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 496.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 584.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

In other news, insider Mike Scott bought 228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 476 ($5.78) per share, with a total value of £1,085.28 ($1,317.25).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

