Barrington Research Weighs in on Methode Electronics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:MEI)

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Methode Electronics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 16th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.10. The consensus estimate for Methode Electronics’ current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Methode Electronics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MEI. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Methode Electronics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of Methode Electronics stock opened at $37.69 on Monday. Methode Electronics has a 52-week low of $36.26 and a 52-week high of $50.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.08 and a 200 day moving average of $44.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.24%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,125,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $301,202,000 after acquiring an additional 116,248 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Methode Electronics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,045,253 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $174,958,000 after purchasing an additional 28,137 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Methode Electronics by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,210,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,605,000 after purchasing an additional 902,737 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Methode Electronics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,026,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,660,000 after purchasing an additional 46,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Methode Electronics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,216,000 after purchasing an additional 12,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

