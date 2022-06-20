Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Basic-Fit from €42.00 ($43.75) to €43.00 ($44.79) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Basic-Fit in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS BSFFF opened at $41.00 on Monday. Basic-Fit has a fifty-two week low of $36.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.47.

Basic-Fit N.V. operates fitness clubs. As of March 9, 2022, it operated 223 clubs in the Netherlands, 207 clubs in Belgium, 10 clubs in Luxembourg, 578 clubs in France, and 63 clubs in Spain. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

