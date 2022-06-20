Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($1.88) price objective on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 138 ($1.67) price objective on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Begbies Traynor Group alerts:

Shares of LON:BEG opened at GBX 149.28 ($1.81) on Monday. Begbies Traynor Group has a one year low of GBX 97 ($1.18) and a one year high of GBX 154.08 ($1.87). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 124.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of £229.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,492.80.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Advisory and Transactional Services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Begbies Traynor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Begbies Traynor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.