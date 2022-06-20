Benchmark Analysts Give Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) a $36.00 Price Target

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) has been assigned a $36.00 target price by analysts at Benchmark in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 143.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ASPN. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.64.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

NYSE ASPN traded up $0.55 on Monday, reaching $14.81. The stock had a trading volume of 22,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,620. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Aspen Aerogels has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $65.99.

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $38.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.48 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 38.80% and a negative net margin of 38.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Gervis purchased 135,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.12 per share, with a total value of $4,500,014.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Koch Industries Inc purchased 1,791,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $49,996,409.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASPN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.