Berenberg Bank Lowers ITM Power (LON:ITM) Price Target to GBX 185

ITM Power (LON:ITM – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 225 ($2.73) to GBX 185 ($2.25) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 14.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 370 ($4.49) price target on shares of ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($5.70) price target on shares of ITM Power in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.68) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ITM Power to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 300 ($3.64) to GBX 500 ($6.07) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 472 ($5.73).

LON:ITM opened at GBX 217.40 ($2.64) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 299.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 323.68. ITM Power has a 12 month low of GBX 201.40 ($2.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 536.15 ($6.51).

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

