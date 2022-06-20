Berenberg Bank Raises Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Price Target to GBX 225

Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 185 ($2.25) to GBX 225 ($2.73) in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 134.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TRST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Trustpilot Group from GBX 390 ($4.73) to GBX 168 ($2.04) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Trustpilot Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 302.60 ($3.67).

Shares of TRST opened at GBX 95.95 ($1.16) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 109.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 174.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.96. The company has a market capitalization of £398.60 million and a PE ratio of -18.11. Trustpilot Group has a 52-week low of GBX 75.25 ($0.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 481.80 ($5.85).

Trustpilot Group plc operates an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its online review platform enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, as well as provides consumers with the opportunity to recommend businesses, products, services, and locations based on their experiences; and businesses to showcase their trustscore.

