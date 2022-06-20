BH Macro (LON:BHMG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4,670.00

Shares of BH Macro Limited (LON:BHMG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,670 ($56.68) and last traded at GBX 4,624.64 ($56.13), with a volume of 8313 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,575 ($55.53).

The company has a market cap of £1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 133.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,325.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,996.74.

About BH Macro (LON:BHMG)

BH Macro Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP. It invests its entire corpus in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited. BH Macro Limited was formed on January 17, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

