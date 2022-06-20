BH Macro (LON:BHMG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4,670.00

Shares of BH Macro Limited (LON:BHMG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,670 ($56.68) and last traded at GBX 4,624.64 ($56.13), with a volume of 8313 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,575 ($55.53).
The company has a market cap of £1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 133.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,325.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,996.74.
About BH Macro (LON:BHMG)
