Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Biocept from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Biocept to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Get Biocept alerts:

BIOC stock opened at $1.04 on Monday. Biocept has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $4.97. The company has a market cap of $17.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Biocept ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 million. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 11.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biocept will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIOC. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biocept in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Biocept in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Biocept in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Biocept in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Biocept in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.52% of the company’s stock.

About Biocept (Get Rating)

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.