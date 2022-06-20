Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Zacks Small Cap Forecasts (NYSEMKT:BIOX)

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX – Get Rating) – Zacks Small Cap decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a report issued on Thursday, June 16th. Zacks Small Cap analyst S. Ralston now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Bioceres Crop Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share.
BIOX stock opened at $12.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.37 million, a PE ratio of -303.75 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average is $13.36.
Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.
