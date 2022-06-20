Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG) versus Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Financial Review

Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Rating) and Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Bit Origin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.1% of Hormel Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Hormel Foods shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Bit Origin has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hormel Foods has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bit Origin and Hormel Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bit Origin 0 0 0 0 N/A Hormel Foods 1 5 1 0 2.00

Hormel Foods has a consensus price target of $47.83, indicating a potential upside of 7.03%. Given Hormel Foods’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hormel Foods is more favorable than Bit Origin.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bit Origin and Hormel Foods’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bit Origin $80.50 million 0.46 -$45.61 million N/A N/A Hormel Foods $11.39 billion 2.14 $908.84 million $1.75 25.54

Hormel Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Bit Origin.

Profitability

This table compares Bit Origin and Hormel Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bit Origin N/A N/A N/A Hormel Foods 7.70% 14.10% 7.81%

Summary

Hormel Foods beats Bit Origin on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bit Origin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bit Origin Limited engages in the wholesale and retail of feed raw material in China. It distributes feed raw materials consisting of soybean meal and soybean oil. The company sells its products to animal husbandry businesses, feed solution manufacturers, and trading companies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Bit Origin Limited in April 2022. Bit Origin Limited was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Chongqing, China.

Hormel Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and others. The company also engages in the processing, marketing, and sale of branded and unbranded pork, beef, poultry, and turkey products, as well as offers nutritional food products and supplements, desserts and drink mixes, and industrial gelatin products. It sells its products primarily under the SKIPPY, SPAM, Hormel, Natural Choice, Applegate, Justin's, Jennie-O, Café H, Herdez, Black Label, Sadler's, Columbus, Gatherings, Herdez, Wholly, Columbus, Planters, NUT-rition, Planters Cheez Balls, Corn Nuts, etc. brand names through sales personnel, independent brokers, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Geo. A. Hormel & Company and changed its name to Hormel Foods Corporation in January 1995. Hormel Foods Corporation was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Austin, Minnesota.

