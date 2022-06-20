Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG) vs. Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Critical Review

Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Rating) and Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bit Origin and Mitsubishi Chemical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bit Origin 0 0 0 0 N/A Mitsubishi Chemical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Bit Origin shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bit Origin and Mitsubishi Chemical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bit Origin $80.50 million 0.46 -$45.61 million N/A N/A Mitsubishi Chemical $35.42 billion N/A $1.58 billion $5.12 5.58

Mitsubishi Chemical has higher revenue and earnings than Bit Origin.

Risk & Volatility

Bit Origin has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitsubishi Chemical has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bit Origin and Mitsubishi Chemical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bit Origin N/A N/A N/A Mitsubishi Chemical 4.45% 10.25% 3.25%

Summary

Mitsubishi Chemical beats Bit Origin on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bit Origin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bit Origin Limited engages in the wholesale and retail of feed raw material in China. It distributes feed raw materials consisting of soybean meal and soybean oil. The company sells its products to animal husbandry businesses, feed solution manufacturers, and trading companies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Bit Origin Limited in April 2022. Bit Origin Limited was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Chongqing, China.

Mitsubishi Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper and fiber, carbon fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods. Its health care products comprise pharmaceuticals, pharmaceutical formulation materials and related products, drug discovery solutions, diagnostic reagents and instruments, health apparatus and instruments for medical use, medical support, nursing care and health support, and clinical examination and service. The company also offers industrial materials, such as basic chemicals, carbon materials, synthetic resins, and industrial gases; and engineering, information systems, analysis and inspection, packaging and logistics, and survey, consulting, and other services. In addition, it manufactures and markets plastic films, house and building materials, infrastructure materials, food and pharmaceutical ingredients, electrolytes for lithium-ion batteries, thermoplastic compounds and functional polyolefin, polyester films, coke, polyethylene, polypropylene, and stainless steel thermoses. Further, the company is involved in the environmental and recycling-related activities, as well as provides warehousing and semiconductor-related services. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

