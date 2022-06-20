Black Cat Syndicate Limited (ASX:BC8) Insider Acquires A$49,560.00 in Stock

Black Cat Syndicate Limited (ASX:BC8 – Get Rating) insider Paul Chapman acquired 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.35 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,560.00 ($34,416.67).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Black Cat Syndicate Company Profile

Black Cat Syndicate Limited engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in Australia. It primarily holds interest in the Kal East gold project, which covers an area of 756 square kilometers located to the east of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia. Black Cat Syndicate Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

