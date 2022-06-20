Black Cat Syndicate Limited (ASX:BC8) Insider Acquires A$49,560.00 in Stock

Black Cat Syndicate Limited (ASX:BC8 – Get Rating) insider Paul Chapman acquired 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.35 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,560.00 ($34,416.67).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63.
Black Cat Syndicate Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Black Cat Syndicate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Cat Syndicate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.