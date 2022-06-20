Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.51

Shares of Bluejay Mining plc (LON:JAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.51 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.67 ($0.07), with a volume of 1019615 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.80 ($0.07).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.65. The company has a market capitalization of £59.52 million and a PE ratio of -19.33.

About Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY)

Bluejay Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom, Greenland, and Finland. The company explores for ilmenite, copper, cobalt, zinc, nickel, gold, lead, titanium, and silver deposits, as well as PGM metals. Its flagship project is the Dundas ilmenite project located in Greenland.

