BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €62.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) has been given a €62.00 ($64.58) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s previous close.

BNP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($67.71) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($65.63) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($75.00) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €66.00 ($68.75) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €64.30 ($66.98) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Monday.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

BNP traded up €0.22 ($0.23) during trading on Monday, reaching €47.74 ($49.73). 6,469,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €50.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €55.49. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of €57.24 ($59.63) and a 1 year high of €69.17 ($72.05).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.