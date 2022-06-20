BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €64.30 by Barclays

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) has been given a €64.30 ($66.98) price objective by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BNP. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($67.71) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($63.54) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($75.00) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($69.79) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €66.00 ($68.75) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

EPA:BNP traded up €0.22 ($0.23) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €47.74 ($49.73). 6,469,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €50.89 and its 200-day moving average is €55.49. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of €57.24 ($59.63) and a 1-year high of €69.17 ($72.05).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

