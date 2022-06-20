boohoo group (LON:BOO) Price Target Raised to GBX 65 at Barclays

boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 58 ($0.70) to GBX 65 ($0.79) in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BOO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.82) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a report on Monday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 230 ($2.79) to GBX 140 ($1.70) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 230 ($2.79) to GBX 190 ($2.31) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.46) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, boohoo group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 202.78 ($2.46).

LON BOO opened at GBX 65.56 ($0.80) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £831.06 million and a P/E ratio of -217.53. boohoo group has a 52 week low of GBX 52.60 ($0.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 333.10 ($4.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.72, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 79.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 96.29.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

