Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given a $2,555.00 Price Target at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) has been assigned a $2,555.00 price target by analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 33.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,766.83.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $60.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,906.87. The stock had a trading volume of 29,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a PE ratio of 154.28, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,796.45 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,164.72 and its 200 day moving average is $2,266.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company’s revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($5.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking will post 100.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,403 shares of company stock worth $3,006,347. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Offit Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Booking by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Booking by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Booking by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Booking by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 386,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $908,573,000 after buying an additional 7,495 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

