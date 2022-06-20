BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE) Insider Sells C$150,000.00 in Stock

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Get Rating) insider Robert Stein sold 5,000 shares of BQE Water stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,749,580.

Robert Stein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 22nd, Robert Stein acquired 300 shares of BQE Water stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$30.00 per share, with a total value of C$9,000.00.

BQE Water stock traded up C$2.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$30.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 579. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.44 million and a PE ratio of 11.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.71. BQE Water Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$24.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.20.

BQE Water ( CVE:BQE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.47 million for the quarter.

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater management and treatment services to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Latin America, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

